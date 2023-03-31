Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi has announced LLB 1st year and BA LLB (Hons) 1st year Annual Examinations 2021 results. According to the Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr. Syed Zafar Hussain, the results of LLB 1st year and BA LLB (Hons) 1st year annual exams for 2021 have been announced, said a KU’s spokesperson. According to the results, 187 students participated in the LLB first year exams, out of them124 students were declared successful while 63 students were declared failed.

The success ratio was 66.31 percent.

As many as 117 students participated in BA LLB (Hons) first year exams and 85 students were declared successful while 32 students were declared failed. The success ratio was 72.65 percent.