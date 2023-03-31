Share:

FAISALABAD - Local Government (LG) Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad on Thursday visited flour distribution centres here at Faisalabad and reviewed the arrangements at the centres. He alongwith Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar went to Model Bazaar Jhang Road, Hockey Stadium and Samanabad Sports Complex distribution centres. The secretary interacted with the people and inquired about difficulties in distri­bution of free flour to the people. He directed the officers to ensure hassle-free and uninterrupted supply of flour to the deserving people.