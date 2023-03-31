Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred the caretaker government of Punjab from handing over more than 45,000 acres of land to Pakistan Army for “corporate agriculture farming”.

Justice Abid Hussain Chattha issued a two-page verdict on Thursday on a petition filed by Ahmad Rafay Alam on March 28 on behalf of Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan.

The caretaker Punjab government had signed an agreement on March 8 with the army under a notification dated Feb 20, 2023.

Justice Chattha barred the caretaker government from extending any “lease of state land” for the above-mentioned purpose as per the government’s notification.

Noting that the points raised by the petitioner “need consideration”, Justice Chattha issued notices to the respondents for May 9 and asked them to submit a response by then.

Notices were also sent to the Attorney-General for Pakistan and Punjab Advocate General Shan Gul.