LAHORE - Pakistan’s sensational tennis player Mikaeel Ali Baig has squeezed into the final of the ATF Somoni Cup U14 being played in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. In the semifinals, Mikaeel outsmarted top seed DanialmoshtaghifardMoshtaghifard of Iran by 6-3, 6-2. Mikaeel’s international experience of having played a variety of tennis players in USA, Puerto Rico, and Pakistan came in handy, when he had to face the No 1 seed, Iranian player, who in this tournament had not yet lost a set and was also champion of last week’s tournament.

The match started off very tight as both players held on to one game at a time. Mikaeel, who was down 2-3 and after going in a back-and-forth battle, managed to win the game to even the set score at 3-3.

This gave the Pakistani lad the momentum he needed to break down his opponent and take the lead in the set at 6-3. Mikaeel continued to show his dominance in the second set and getting the match at 6-2. Going into finals, Mikaeel shared his thoughts, saying, “I have really enjoyed playing different players from different countries here.

I am expecting a tough match against a South Korea’s Siyun Kim in the final. I am focused and determined. I came to Dushanbe with a goal in mind, to play my best in every match. I am pleased with my performance so far.”