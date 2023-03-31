Share:

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Friday said the verdicts issued by minority-ruled benches would compound the existing crisis.

Talking to the media along with Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said the Supreme Court should issue a verdict that could be helpful for the country’s political future. “The PML-N never refused to hold political talks [with the political opponents]”, he added.

He went on to say that everyone knew about the SC’s ongoing proceedings adding that the nine-member bench had been reduced to a five-member bench. “Four judges’ [recusal] reflected that the petition has been disposed of”, he added. Today, Justice Jamal Ahmad Khan Mandokhail, he said, rescued himself from hearing the case.

Mr Tarar maintained that he also wanted the matter brought before a full court adding that the Attorney General also requested the same. “[However], the CJP found it suitable to hear the case along with two other judges”, he added. The matter was turning into, he said, a crisis.

The minister said court also brought the political situation before light adding that the CJP hinted to take other judges in confidence. “Court should put collective efforts to curb division”, he added. If political opponents, he said, were mature, they should not have created such an environment. He continued by saying if the three-member bench would hear the case, he feared that it could lead to voices being raised from within the judiciary.

He apprised that the political leadership would decide the future course of action adding that such a matter of national importance should have been heard by a full court. “Fifty percent judges of the SC argue that the matter should be decided by high court”, he claimed. Demand for a full-court constitution, he said, was also being raised by bar associations, civil society, and the parliament. “We expect good news on Monday”, he added.

Mr Tarar said they also did not refuse to sit with politicians adding that those who asked politicians to do so should apply the same principle to themselves. “CJP should sort the problem as the leader”, he added.