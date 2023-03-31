Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Customs officials on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign currency and recovered more than $23,000 from a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, a local tv reported.

According to spokesman for Customs, the Airport Collectorate of Customs at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi intercepted a passenger. During search, the customs officials recovered $23,000 concealed in the shoulder bag of the accused. The recovered foreign currency is worth more than Rs6million. He was traveling to USA via Turkish airline. Legal action was initiated against the passenger under Customs Act and further investigations were underway, said the spokesperson.