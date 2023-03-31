Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) applauded the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their tireless efforts to successfully organise the Pakistan Super League-8 (PSL-8) in the Country.

The committee was informed that the PCB paid Rs2 billion in terms of tax to the government of Pakistan. The committee also appreciated the remarkable performance of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan for the promotion of sports, however, it directed Secretary Ministry of IPC to substantially enhance the annual grant of the federation.

The committee further directed the ministry to conduct free and fair elections in all the sports federations. The 30th meeting of the standing committee was held on Thursday at the Parliament House, Islamabad under the chairmanship of Nawab Sher, MNA. Earlier, Chairman PCB briefed the committee that PCB is making countless efforts to revive domestic and international cricket in the country and also has to revive all the cricket clubs.

He informed that the previous management of PCB had disrupted the structure of domestic cricket and now the department is heading for a revolution. Chairman PCB also informed that PCB doesn’t take any grant/funds from the government of Pakistan, rather, it generates its own revenues to reinvest in the development of cricket throughout the country at all levels. He apprised that PCB paid Rs2 billion in terms of tax during the Pakistan Super League-8. He added that PCB’s next goal is to revive women cricket by organising the Women League for which a budget of Rs7 billion has been allocated.

The committee applauded the management of PCB for their tireless efforts to successfully organize the PSL-8 in the Country. The committee was also briefed regarding rehabilitation/revival of Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad. The representative from PCB informed the committee that the stadium was taken back by the civil administration, Qasimabad (Hyderabad) in 2018 without any prior notice/ intimation. He said that now, the PCB management desires to take charge of the stadium.

The committee directed the management of PCB to have a meeting with the district administration Hyderabad to resolve the issue of administrative charge of Niaz Stadium. The meeting was attended by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms Shahida Rehmani, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Ms Asiya Azeem and Ms Wajiha Qamar, MNAs/Members of the committee. Engr Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, MNA/Special Invitee also attended the meeting. The senior officers from the Ministry of IPC, representatives of the government of Sindh, PCB, AFP, and Pakistan Sports Board were also present in the meeting.