ISLAMABAD - The National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday submit­ted a questionnaire to Islamabad High Court (IHC), which was ear­lier served to Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf Chair­man Imran Khan re­garding the provision of details of Toshakha­na gifts.

The NAB had inquired how many times Imran had sold out the gifts received from the Toshakhana repository; what items were sold; and whether any middle persons were involved in these trans­actions.

The bureau also asked when and to whom the for­eign gifts were sold. It further asked that if the PTI chief had received the amount through a bank deposit or in cash in hand against the gifts sold.

The NAB had sought the for­mer prime minister to pro­vide the details of everyone involved in the process of selling and buying of the gifts.

The anti-graft watchdog also sought details from Im­ran Khan regarding the gifts he claimed to have sold at a shop in sector F-7 Islamabad. The bureau also asked Imran to provide the pictures of said gifts as proof.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan had chal­lenged the notices of NAB, dated February 16, and March 17, before the IHC. He prayed the court to declare these no­tices unlawful. He also re­quested the court to stop the bureau from converting the inquiries into investigations till the final decision.