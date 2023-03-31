Share:

LAHORE - Senior administrator Col (retd) Naseem Butt has been elected as President of Punjab Basketball Association (PBBA) for a period of four years during an important meeting held in Lahore on Thursday.

All members of PBBA participated in the key meeting. Commissioner FBR Lahore Abdul Jawad was chosen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Col (retd) Asif Dar Senior Vice President, Arshad Butt, Ghulam Jilani and Rana Shabbir Ahmed Vice-Presidents, Malik Rashid Representative of PBBA, M Akram General Secretary, Imtiaz ul Hasan, Kashif Butt and Mian Waqas Assistant Secretaries while Akbar Butt was elected treasurer of Punjab Basketball Association. Faisal Khan was the chief of the selection committee while Arslan Tariq, Tariq Elahi, Mehmood Ahmed, Shahood ul Hasan, M Usman, Abdullah Mughal and Saeed Ahmed were the members of the selection committee. Newly-elected President of PBBA congratulated the new office-bearers and also shared the details of future planning regarding different events and activities of the Punjab Basketball Association.