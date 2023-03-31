Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif on Friday called for a full court in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections case, stating that two out of three judges of supreme court’s bench have given every verdict against him.

Addressing a news conference, the former premier claimed that the decisions of these benches have put Pakistan on the brink of destruction and demanded answers from retired judges on why he was disqualified.

Mr Sharif added that this was not just an issue of a truck driver, but a national issue that required a full court.

He urged the nation to open their eyes to the hideous joke being played in the country, stating that the decisions of the bench had turned a good nation into beggars.

The PML-N supremo also spoke about his party's achievements during his tenure, claiming that they had ended load shedding and terrorism in 2017.

He warned that the recent decisions could take the country to an uncertain place and said that people needed to take a stand.