A four-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will resume the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea against the delay in elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab today.

The hearing is expected to start at 11:30am.

The top court has been holding daily hearings of the PTI's appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone polls in the two provinces since Monday.

Initially, a five-member larger bench of the top court was hearing the case.

The original bench comprised CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

However, on Thursday the bench was dissolved after Justice Khan recused himself from the case after a Supreme Court order halted proceedings under Article 184(3).

An SC bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday ordered the postponement of cases being heard under Article 184(3) of the Constitution till the amendments made in the Supreme Court Rules 1980 regarding the discretionary powers of the chief justice to form benches.

Justice Khan concurred with Justice Isa while Justice Shahid Waheed dissented with the majority order of 2-1 in a suo motu case regarding the grant of 20 marks to Hafiz-e-Quran students while seeking admission to MBBS/BDS Degree under Regulation 9(9) of the MBBS and BDS (Admissions, House Job and Internship) Regulations, 2018.

After the dissolution of the bench, Supreme Court announced that the bench would continue hearing the case without Justice Khan.