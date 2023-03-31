Share:

M Z FAISAL - The words biological weapon had nearly be come a taboo because of worldwide rejec tion but COVID-19 has again brought this-- non-traditional threat under discussion. This is because COVID has several characteristics of an ideal biological weapon, including a high transmission rate, long incubation period, and significant death rate.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that COVID was developed as a bioweapon. However, biotechnology and genetic engineering have advanced to levels where they can manipulate genes to create new pathogenic characteristics such as enhanced infectivity, increased survivability, rapid spread, and resistance to drugs. Such organisms with strengthened features and enhanced efficacy can possibly be the ‘Next Generation Bioweapons’. whereas gene-editing tools are used to modify an organism’s DNA with the main purpose of finding cures for diseases, it’s not hard to imagine how such dual-use technologies could be misused. Reportedly the advanced nations have the dual-use potential to move from lifesaving vaccine production to life-taking bioweapons production in a matter of days. The study of DNA has identified prospects where future bioweapons, referred to as biogenetic weapons, could target specific ethnic groups and carry out ethnic cleansing.

Also, genetic variation between plants and animals can be used to target specific crops and animals. Studies on getting rid of environmental pollution aim to create bioagents that can eat substances such as plastic, metal, etc. This agent, if misused, can destroy, or render military equipment ineffective. It is feared that such developments may tempt states to weaponize such technologies and capabilities.

The same apprehension has been put in black and white in the most recent ‘US National Biodefense Strategy’ of October 2022 which warns, “Nation-states and terrorist groups have found value in pursuing biological weapons,”- “and there can be no confidence that will change in the future.” In fact, people say that ww-1 was conventional, ww-II was nuclear, and ww-III could be biological. whereas the probability of the use of bioweapons in the future is hard to predict, however, it is believed that (1) Under the strict conventions and global rejection, states may not indulge in the use of ‘conventional’ bioweapons either overtly or covertly, in an inter-state war or hybrid war (2) States may covertly use genetically enhanced future bioweapons, against another state in hybrid warfare, if they can exercise control over its spread (3) Terrorist groups, with a low degree of probability, may use conventional biological weapons to spread terror.

But such an attack is not likely to create any pull on the national security apparatus and (4) Another low probability scenario could be the accidental release of the next-generation bioweapon during research, as many speculate was the case in COVID-19. Biological pandemics have a long history and cholera, smallpox, and influenza will be remembered as ruthless killers. Going through the list of pandemics and epidemics, it rather seems as if their frequency has increased. For instance, 1981 is AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), 2002-03 is SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), 2009-10 is Swine Flu, 2015 is MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) and 2019 is COVID (Corona Virus Disease).

The use of bioweapons also has a long history as old as 200 BC and these involved Romans poisoning water wells with human bodies, the Spanish mixing leprosy-patient blood in enemy wine, the English distributing blankets of smallpox patients to Americans, and so on. The biowarfare continued in ww-I, and wwII, then in the Iran-Iraq conflict; also the anthrax letter attacks in the U.S., and more recent accusations of its use during the Syrian civil war and Russia-Ukraine conflict, and it continues. Observers and critics may disagree, but there is no evidence to suggest that the use of biological weapons had any decisive impact on wars.

They were indeed used in multiple wars, and they are likely to have intimidated the soldiers and impacted the tempo of operations also. But these weapons could not attribute any single outcome of the war in their name. In fact, biological weapons are not suited to be called battlefield weapons because they are neither precise in their application, nor do they guarantee kills. It would be more appropriate to call them weapons of Economic Destruction and Chaos as seen during COVID. An estimated 97 million people have been added amongst those living on less than US $1.90 a day because of the pandemic. Sadly, both the 1925 Geneva Convention, largely seen as a no-first-use treaty, and the 1972 Biological weapon Convention have had limitations in providing assured protection against biological weapons.

The Biological weapon Convention of 1972 allows for stockpiling of biological agents for “preventive, protective, or other peaceful purposes”. This allowance is necessary for developing biodefence medicines, but the same excuse can tempt a state to divert peaceful research into the development of new bioweapons. Moreover, the convention is also seen as less effective in assessing and verifying compliance by the states.

Any weapon but more so the next-generation biological weapon is expected to be evil, inhumane, and total madness which must not be pursued. –AVM M Z Faisal (Retd) is Director Warfare and Aerospace at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore, Pakistan. He may be reached at info@casslhr.com