ISLAMABAD - Erik Kurzweil has completed his first trip to Pakistan as German Special Representative for South Asia, where he visited Lahore and Islamabad from March 26 to March 29. During his visit, Mr Kurzweil held talks with Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan on bilateral and regional issues, said an official statement issued by German embassy in Islamabad. “Pakistan is not only an important partner for Germany with a long-standing, multi-faceted relationship, but also a crucial player for stability in the region. This is why my visit to Pakistan is very close to my heart,” said Mr Kurzweil on concluding his visit to Pakistan. In addition to his political meetings, Mr Kurzweil met with representatives of German institutions working in Pakistan and international agencies including UNHCR, World Bank, and World Food Program. He also had the opportunity to engage with members of civil society in the vibrant city of Lahore.
