ISLAMABAD - Erik Kurzweil has completed his first trip to Pakistan as German Special Representative for South Asia, where he visited La­hore and Islamabad from March 26 to March 29. Dur­ing his visit, Mr Kurzweil held talks with Foreign Sec­retary Dr Asad Majeed Khan on bilateral and regional issues, said an official state­ment issued by German em­bassy in Islamabad. “Paki­stan is not only an important partner for Germany with a long-standing, multi-faceted relationship, but also a cru­cial player for stability in the region. This is why my visit to Pakistan is very close to my heart,” said Mr Kurzweil on concluding his visit to Pakistan. In addition to his political meetings, Mr Kurz­weil met with representa­tives of German institutions working in Pakistan and in­ternational agencies includ­ing UNHCR, World Bank, and World Food Program. He also had the opportunity to engage with members of civil society in the vibrant city of Lahore.