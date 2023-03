Share:

KARACHI - In an impressive Live Weapon Firing event, Pakistan Navy Ground Based Air Defence units demonstrated combat readiness and war fight­ing potential through suc­cessful firing of Surface to Air Missiles during night hours. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi wit­nessed the missile firing at the forward posts.

During the missile fir­ing sequence, PN Air De­fence units successful­ly engaged the intended targets and demonstrat­ed real-time profession­alism.