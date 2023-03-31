Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan caused a major upset by beating a strong Australian team 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the ITF World Tennis Junior Team Competition Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying Kuching, Malaysia and also qualified for the World Group event, which will be held later this year in the Czech Republic.

According to a press release issued here by the PTF on Thursday, this is indeed a historic moment for the young Pakistanis, who will be playing in the semifinals. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Senator Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed his happiness and congratulated the team and captain on defeating the strong Australian team. In the boys singles, Abubakar Talha beat Taiki Takizawa 6-4,3-0 (retd) while Kose Cooper beat Hamza Roman 6-2, 6-1. In the boys doubles, Abubakar Talha/Hamza Roman beat Kose Cooper/Anthony Baker Nikolas 6-1, 6-4.