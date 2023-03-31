Share:

ISlAMABAD - The parents of Zahir Zakir Jaffar, the convicted killer of Noor Mukaddam, have stopped visiting him in Adiala Jail because of his deviant and abusive behaviour, informed reliable sources on Thursday.

According to jail records, Zakir Jaffar, a renowned businessman, had met his killer son some three months ago in the jail but the convict remained silent and did not talk to his father during the meeting in B class, they said. “Once Zahir Zakir Jaffar had used offensive language against his mother Asmat Adamjee, when she visited and after that episode, she never returned to see her son languishing in jail in murder case,” sources mentioned. They said the convicted killer doesn’t eat food or use groceries such as tooth paste, shampoo and other daily use stuff. All the stuff was left to spoil, said sources. “The killer of Noor Mukaddam, daughter of an ex-diplomat, remains silent all the time and does not communicate with anybody,” said sources.

They informed that the convicted killer also avoids food being given to him as per jail menu but the staff feeds him forcefully in order to keep him alive. “Zahir Zakir Jaffar is detained in a 6x10 death cell by the jail authorities after an apex court rejected his appeal against the death penalty awarded by district and session court in the Noor Mukaddam murder case,” said sources. It may be noted that Islamabad High Court had upheld the death sentence of Zahir Zakir Jaffar in the Noor Mukaddam murder case.

The apex court also converted his 25-year jail term into another death penalty. The court had also dismissed the pleas of his servants Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan, co-accused in the case and facing 10 years in prison for abetting. Reportedly, the lawyer of the killer has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan while challenging the verdict of IHC. Zahir Zakir Jaffar had brutally murdered Noor Mukaddam (28) in his house located at Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. Kohsar police had arrested him soon after occurrence of horrible incident and a first information report was registered the same day against the killer under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father, Shaukat Mukaddam, who is a retired diplomat. A district and session court of Islamabad had awarded Zahir Zakir Jaffar the death penalty on 24 February 2022 and sent his two co-accused Mohammad Iftikhar and Jan Muhammad behind the prisons for 10 years. However, the court had acquitted the parents of the killer as well as TherapyWorks personnel.