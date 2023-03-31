Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf President says SC also supreme like parliament.

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf President Ch Parvez Elahi Thurs­day said that the Parliament was supreme, but the government should know that the Supreme Court was also supreme.

“The Parliament cannot dic­tate the Supreme Court”, he said while commenting on the legislation done by the Parlia­ment to regulate certain affairs of the Supreme Court. While talking to party leaders here, Ch Parvez Elahi said that only the Supreme Court had the au­thority to interpret the Consti­tution. “The Supreme Court has declared several times that any malicious legislation done by the Parliament has no constitu­tional standing”, he maintained.

The PTI leader alleged that the PDM government was playing with national secu­rity by stopping the elections. “The world has so far found no other solution to end the political crisis except elec­tions”, he added. Parvez Elahi further stated that the entire PDM leadership including She­hbaz Sharif wanted to stop the Supreme Court from following the Constitution. “PDM wants to escape from the election in Punjab by entangling the Su­preme Court in the debate of the benches”, he averred.

He termed the government bill nothing but an uncouth at­tempt to give another NRO to Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif is a fugitive criminal of the con­stitution and law, he will go straight to jail whenever he re­turns”, he observed.

Former MNA Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, former pro­vincial minister Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar, Safdar Bosal Advocate, Rai Mumtaz Babar and Nader Duggal Advocate were among those who met with the Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Thursday.