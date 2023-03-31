Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf President says SC also supreme like parliament.
LAHORE - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf President Ch Parvez Elahi Thursday said that the Parliament was supreme, but the government should know that the Supreme Court was also supreme.
“The Parliament cannot dictate the Supreme Court”, he said while commenting on the legislation done by the Parliament to regulate certain affairs of the Supreme Court. While talking to party leaders here, Ch Parvez Elahi said that only the Supreme Court had the authority to interpret the Constitution. “The Supreme Court has declared several times that any malicious legislation done by the Parliament has no constitutional standing”, he maintained.
The PTI leader alleged that the PDM government was playing with national security by stopping the elections. “The world has so far found no other solution to end the political crisis except elections”, he added. Parvez Elahi further stated that the entire PDM leadership including Shehbaz Sharif wanted to stop the Supreme Court from following the Constitution. “PDM wants to escape from the election in Punjab by entangling the Supreme Court in the debate of the benches”, he averred.
He termed the government bill nothing but an uncouth attempt to give another NRO to Nawaz Sharif. “Nawaz Sharif is a fugitive criminal of the constitution and law, he will go straight to jail whenever he returns”, he observed.
Former MNA Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, former provincial minister Colonel (R) Hashim Dogar, Safdar Bosal Advocate, Rai Mumtaz Babar and Nader Duggal Advocate were among those who met with the Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence on Thursday.