The Faisal Mosque is the second largest mosque in the world. Located in Islamabad, the site of the mosque was chosen by the then President, Marshal Ayub Khan. It is located at the north of the city’s main road, Shahrah-e-Islamabad, and is against the backdrop of the Margalla Hills. Thus, it effectively became the focal point of the city and could be spotted no matter the time of the day. Given the triangular architecture of the city, the mosque was intended to be the crown of the capital with open boundaries and a dome that was created to look like an extension of the hills. It is truly a unique and picturesque mosque that is considered to be the pride of the city.