Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities at the flour distribution centres to remove the hurdles faced by citizens in the verification of their Computerized National Identity Cards.

The Prime Minister stated this during his visit to a flour distribution centre in Islamabad where the federal government is providing free-of-cost flour bags to needy persons.

He asked the relevant authorities to chalk out a facilitatory mechanism for the person who can only present the photocopy of CNIC in case the original card is gone missing.

The Prime Minister, in this regard, also sought a report suggesting an alternative way.

He directed to give a priority in the distribution of flour bags to aged persons and women.

It was also decided to provide two flour bags instead of one so that the people do not need to visit the distribution centers frequently.

Flanked by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Prime Minister took a round of the flour distribution centre and interacted with the people waiting to receive the free flour bags.

He expressed satisfaction with the proper seating arrangement for the people to avoid making them stand in long queues.