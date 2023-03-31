Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Reh­man called on Prime Min­ister Muhammad Sheh­baz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed with him political situa­tion in the country.

They also discussed the ongoing hearing in the Su­preme Court on the deci­sion of election commis­sion to defer the date of election in Punjab.

He congratulated the prime minister over the passage of the Supreme Court’s Practice and Pro­cedure Bill by the parlia­ment.

They also discussed in detail the prevailing polit­ical situation in the coun­try. Maulana Fazlur Reh­man assured the prime minister of full support of allied parties.