ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed with him political situation in the country.
They also discussed the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court on the decision of election commission to defer the date of election in Punjab.
He congratulated the prime minister over the passage of the Supreme Court’s Practice and Procedure Bill by the parliament.
They also discussed in detail the prevailing political situation in the country. Maulana Fazlur Rehman assured the prime minister of full support of allied parties.