ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed that un­interrupted supply of gas to the citizens during the times of Iftar and Sehri in the holy month of Ramazan should be ensured. The prime min­ister was given a detailed briefing during a meeting chaired by him on the issue of low pressure, interrup­tion and loadshedding of gas in Karachi. On the PM’s orders, the officials resolved the issue of gas loadshed­ding in Karachi, redressing complaints of the citizens of the city. While taking strict notice of the issue of gas loadshedding which was raised in the Parliament, PM Shehbaz said a compre­hensive strategy should be adopted for smooth supply of gas to the citizens during Ramazan. The authorities implemented the orders of the prime minister by tak­ing emergency measures to end the gas loadshedding. The PM said the process of supply of gas should be su­pervised and no negligence should be tolerated.