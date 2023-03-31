Share:

ISlAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended 13 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Firdos and recovered 1180 gram hashish from his possession.

The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Ejaz Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team apprehended two accused namely Zeeshan and Rashid and recovered 1108 gram hashish, 512 gram opium and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police teams arrested nine absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained. Meanwhile, the officials of Police Station Industrial Area held two wanted members of a bike lifting gang involved in bike lifting incident and recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in car and bike lifting incidents in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens. Following these directives, the police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a bike lifting gang involved in bike lifting incidents. Police team also recovered a stolen motorbike from their possession. The accused were identified as Aqib Ali and Muddasir.

Case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous bike lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area police station. CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the police team’s efforts and directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.