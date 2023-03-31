Share:

FAISALABAD - A police official was arrested red-handed for helping women to get free flour bags against bribe from the Sports Complex, Tandlianwala.

According to the FIR, Con­stable Abid Hussain was found involved in taking bribe from women against helping them to get free flour bags.

Tandlianwala police registered a case against him and launched investigation.However, Abid Hus­sain in his statement given to po­lice said that he was facilitating his relatives only in seeking flour bags.

TWO LADY CONSTABLES DISMISSED FROM SERVICE

Two lady police constables were dismissed from service on the charge of absence from duty at a free flour distribution cen­tre. According to a spokesperson, CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi during his visit to the free flour distribu­tion centre at Samanabad Sports Complex and Kaleem Shaheed Park found two lady consta­bles— Sidra Ashfaq and Noshaba Khan— absent from duty.

The CPO taking departmental action dismissed the constables from service.