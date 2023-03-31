Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has said the PPP is ready to con­test elections and the party would win the polls with a thumping majority. He added that political and financial stability was not pos­sible without under­standing among consti­tutional institutions. He said this in a meeting with Faisal Mukhtar, son of former defence min­ister Ahmad Mukhtar, at the PPP secretariat here on Thursday. He said non-political elements could get advantage of the constitutional cri­sis, adding that the PPP believed in supremacy of parliament and the constitution.