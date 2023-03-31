Share:

LAHORE - As the police crackdown against the party workers continues, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf has constituted a legal committee to pro­vide legal assistance to the abducted and arrested po­litical workers. A meeting of the PTI’s legal aid committee was held Thursday to devise a mechanism to secure the release of the arrested party workers. Convener of the PTI Legal Aid Committee, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid gave a detailed briefing to the com­mittee members regarding all the cases including the release of the workers. Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid while addressing the meeting said that the fascist rulers had be­come a victim of confusion. The fascist government has reached the extreme of brutality by vio­lating the basic rights of the citi­zens of this country, they said. Commenting on police actions against PTI workers, PTI lead­ers said that the Punjab Police is not stopping from raiding the homes of PTI workers, ha­rassing them and arresting them. “We strongly condemn the arrests of Abdul Ghafoor Pappu and Rana Saleem and other activists and the raids on their houses”. The PTI leaders believed that the Pun­jab Police was continuously committing the worst state terrorism against its party workers.