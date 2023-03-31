LAHORE - As the police crackdown against the party workers continues, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has constituted a legal committee to provide legal assistance to the abducted and arrested political workers. A meeting of the PTI’s legal aid committee was held Thursday to devise a mechanism to secure the release of the arrested party workers. Convener of the PTI Legal Aid Committee, Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid gave a detailed briefing to the committee members regarding all the cases including the release of the workers. Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid while addressing the meeting said that the fascist rulers had become a victim of confusion. The fascist government has reached the extreme of brutality by violating the basic rights of the citizens of this country, they said. Commenting on police actions against PTI workers, PTI leaders said that the Punjab Police is not stopping from raiding the homes of PTI workers, harassing them and arresting them. “We strongly condemn the arrests of Abdul Ghafoor Pappu and Rana Saleem and other activists and the raids on their houses”. The PTI leaders believed that the Punjab Police was continuously committing the worst state terrorism against its party workers.
Staff Reporter
March 31, 2023
