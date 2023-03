Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media team lead Azhar Mashwani on Friday finally returned home safe after eight days, he announced on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “With the grace of God, I have reached home safe and sound. I am indebted to you forever for your prayers and good wishes in these eight days”.

Mashwani added, “I pray that our other members also get to break their fasts with their families”.