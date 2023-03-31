Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has assured the Supreme Court of Pakistan that it will ensure peace and harmony in elections.

In a written assurance to the apex court which is hearing the elections’ delay case, the PTI says there is no let-up in government repression against the party but it has assured the SC that it will remain peaceful to safeguard democracy.

The PTI says it will remain peaceful if all other contestants show restraint and avoid irregularities. It says the authorities must ensure that there is ban on display of weapons and aerial firing. The party leaders further say they will hold election rallies at places where security will be provided.