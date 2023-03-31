Share:

LAHORE - The speakers highlighted importance of water and shed light on the resources, problems and solutions for clean water during a seminar to mark the World Water Day at Punjab University here on Thurs­day. The seminar was held by the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences PU in collaboration with Pepsi Cola International.The speakers were unanimous that the water reserves in the country are decreasing rapidly for which measures should be taken to ensure proper use of water. The Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Haider appreciated the efforts of Pepsi-Cola International for dealing with the water crisis and its role in the country’s develop­ment. Chairman Department of Food Science Dr. Shinawar Wasim, Quality Head Pepsi Cola Humaira Ubaid, Quality Manager M Shahzad Ahmed, faculty members and students were present.