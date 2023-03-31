Share:

PESHAWAR - A group of specialists recently went to the Paraplegic Center Peshawar as part of the Punjab government’s initiative to create a hospital in Lahore that is modelled after the Peshawar Paraplegic Center. The Punjab government has developed a strategy to construct a contemporary paraplegic hospital in Lahore based on the Peshawar model.

Dr Younis, Additional Secretary Punjab Health Care Department, along with a team of medical experts and senior officials from Punjab Health Care, visited the Paraplegic Center (PPC) in Hayatabad, Peshawar to establish a similar institution in Lahore. The team was briefed on the history, performance, medical services, proce dures, sections, and technology used at the PPC by Zia-ul-Rehman, Chairman PPC, and Dr Ilyas, Chief Executive PPC.

The delegation also paid visits to various PPC departments in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, including Medical, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Clubfoot Home, Speech-Language Pathology, and Orthopedic Workshop. The Peshawar Paraplegic Center is a modern institution in Pakistan that provides free comprehensive physical rehabilitation, artificial support, and equipment to handicapped patients with spinal cord injuries and polio