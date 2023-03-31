Share:

Rain with wind and thunderstorm snow over high mountains is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and north-eastern Balochistan during the next the twelve hours.

Isolated hailstorm is expected during the forecast period. Isolated heavy falls are also likely in north-eastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad fifteen degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta eight, Gilgit ten, Murree five and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Shopian seven degree centigrade, Jammu sixteen, Leh minus two, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla six degree centigrade.