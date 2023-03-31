Share:

A Human Rights Observer 2023 fact sheet has underscored the increase in the religious content against minorities in curriculum and textbooks during the year 2022.

An annual fact sheet ‘Human Rights Observer 2023’ was issued by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Thursday. The report revolves around five key issues that impact the religious minorities in Pakistan, which include:

1. Discrimination in the education system

2. Prevalence of forced faith conversions

3. Abuse of blasphemy laws

4. Establishment of the National Commission for Minorities

5. Jail remissions for minority prisoners

A brief overview of the report showed that at least 2,120 individuals had been accused of committing blasphemy between 1987 and 2022. An increase has been witnessed in the aggregate abuse of blasphemy laws in Punjab in the past 36 years — above 75pc, while 52pc of the accused belonged to minorities despite their small ratio (3.52pc) in the population of Pakistan, the report said.

Furthermore, 124 reported incidents of forced faith conversions involving girls/women from minority communities were analysed which included 81 Hindu, 42 Christian, and one Sikh. Only 12pc of the victims were adults and the age of 28pc of the victims was not reported.

The fact sheet stated that no progress was made regarding providing remission to minority prisoners during 2022, despite the fact that this concession had been available for Muslim prisoners since 1978.

The establishment of the statutory National Commission for Minorities (NCM) remained pending. As per the report, a weak and lopsided draft has now been presented in the parliament in March 2023 which may become a reason for further delay and the ultimate establishment of the NCM.

The editor of the human rights observer and executive director at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) Peter Jacob said that, “The annual fact sheet carried recommendations to address the issues along with practical steps for the realisation and protection of the rights of minorities.”

He further urged the government to take notice of these issues and enforce the human rights of minorities.