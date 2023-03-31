Share:

RAWAlPINDI - The twin cities received heavy showers on Thursday which inundated several roads triggering traffic jams on several roads in twin cities. Due to rain, the mercury level also dropped. In many areas, WAPDA suspended the electricity supply whereas gas pressure was zero while doubling the miseries of citizens.

Rain water also entered houses located at low lying areas damaging property and other households. Business activities remained suspended during rain in most parts of the city. The officials of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) rushed to the field with heavy machinery to facilitate the commuters following the orders of Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Tanvir.

Also, Rescue 1122 and City Traffic Police issued an advisory for road users to drive carefully and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on roads during rain. Islamabad Capital Police, under command of SSP Traffic Syed Mustafa Tanvir, also came into action to control the gigantic traffic jam on Islamabad Expressway, Bhara Kahu and in Tarnol. According to Met Office, Rawalpindi received 18mm rain while Saidpur 12mm, Golra 22mm, Bokra (CTTI i-12) 22mm, PMD (H- 8/2) 3mm, Shamasabad 3mm and Chaklala received 5mm rain. Officials of Met Office predicted more rain in twin cities.

The water level was recorded 5 feet at Katarian and 4 feet at Gawalmandi. As per details, many areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad witnessed closed roads and heavy traffic jam after a heavy downpour flooded major roads in holy month of Ramazan. Videos and pictures of submerged roads and highways also flooded on social media after the heavy rain. Murree Road, Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai Morr, Rashid Minhas Road, Saddar, Kashmir Road, Katcheri Chowk, Jhanda Cheechi, Waris Khan, Committee Chowk, Commercial Market, Double Road, Shamasabad, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Muslim Town Road, under construction section of Islamabad Expressway, some parts of Srinagar Highway, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu Road and Faizabad Road were inundated after heavy rain.

“All the sanitary workers and other officials were put on high alert by MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir following heavy rain in the city. Roads submerged by rain water were cleared off with help of heavy machinery,” said WASA Media Manager Umer while talking to media men. He said that WASA officials were in action in areas of liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk Underpass, Rehmanabad, Shamasabad, Sadiqabad, City Saddar Road and Gawalmandi Bridge to cope with any emergency and to clean water from roads, he added. MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir, in a statement, said that the teams of WASA and other authorities concerned are monitoring water level in Nullah leh as the city received 18mm rain. He said that WASA staffers are fully alert to meet with any emergency in case of more rain in the city. Likewise, City Traffic Police spokesman SI Kashif Saroosh told media that CTO Taimoor Khan put the wardens on high alert after heavy rain in the city. He said the CTO paid a visit to various duty points in the city to check the performance of wardens controlling traffic rush during rain.