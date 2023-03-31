Share:

SARGODHA - A robber was arrested in police en­counter under the ju­risdiction of Satellite Town police station on Thursday. The police said that some locals informed police that four suspects riding on two motorcycles were on a looting spree. Upon receiving information, Muhafiz squad, Satellite Town police and Sajid Shaheed police chased them. The outlaws opened fire at the party near Chak No 91-SB By­pass. The team retali­ated and during the ex­change of gunshots, one of the bandits named Tanveer Ali got injuries. The police arrested the accused and said that the accused was wanted by police in several cases of robbery, cattle theft and bike lifting cases.