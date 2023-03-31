Share:

Forests are crucial to the survival of life on Earth, as they act as the lungs of the planet by providing oxygen for all living beings. Unfortunately, the Amazon rainforest has experienced significant deforestation, resulting in the loss of countless trees and wildlife species. According to a recent report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), nearly one-third of the Amazon has been impacted by human disturbances, with over 2 million square kilometers of forest lost since 1985. Shockingly, 98% of deforestation in the Amazon is illegal. It is estimated that $190 million will be required to restore the lost portions of the Amazon between 2019 and 2022.

The Amazon rainforest is critical in preventing over one billion tonnes of carbon emissions annually, and it is home to more than 10% of the world’s plant and animal species, as well as over 400 indigenous communities. It is imperative that every climate activist works towards preserving the forests, as they play a vital role in our survival on Earth. It is the responsibility of each individual to take action to protect our forests.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.