Lahore - The management of Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences wishes to announce the remarkable achievement of Shalamar Hospital as it bagged the Clinical Services Initiative of the Year award in the Healthcare Asia Award 2023|Singapore for its “Urogyneacology Clinic”. Urogyneacology is a sub division of our Gynecology department. It provides extensive consulta­tion and treatment for women who suffer from urinary incon­tinence, recurrent urinary tract infection (UTI), bladder pain, vaginal prolapse, faecal incontinence, Pelvic floor injury and childbirth complications. Shalamar Hospital’s award-winning Urogyneacology Clinic is a testament to the hospital’s com­mitment to prioritizing women’s health in Pakistan. The hos­pital’s management team expressed great pride in receiving this recognition, which they believe is an endorsement of their valiant efforts in improving women’s health and well-being in the country. This award also highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing world-class clinical services and innovative health­care solutions to its patients. SIHS stands committed on its vi­sion to prioritize women’s health above all.