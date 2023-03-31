Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Thursday announced a public holiday across the province on April 4 on account of the 44th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The Department of Services, General Administration and Co-Ordination has issued a notification of the public holiday. As per the notification, all government and semi-government offices will remain closed on Tuesday. The notification also said that there will also be a public holiday for the local councils and authorities as well as schools, colleges and universities will also remain closed on April 17.