A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the general area of Mir Ali North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, the security forces personnel fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah (age 29 years, resident of District Karak), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR further said, “sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.”

On March 21, an official of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was martyred and seven other members sustained injuries in gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by military’s media wing, the incident occurred in Angoor Adda locality of South Waziristan district, wherein ISI official – Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki – encountered the terrorists.

The ISPR, in the statement, said that Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter and the officer sacrificed his life for peace of the motherland.

During the gun battle, seven other members of the intelligence agency got injured including two critically, the military’s media wing added.