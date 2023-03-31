Share:

KARACHI-Chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr. Tariq Rafi has said that space and nuclear technologies were imperative in driving scientific advancements, pioneering inventions, and propelling human progress.

This was particularly significant as the 21st century had been dubbed the era of space and nuclear technology, he said this while speaking as the keynote speaker at Hamdard University. Dr. Rafi delivered a lecture on “The Role of Nuclear and Space Technologies for Sustainable Development,” said a statement on Thursday. The conference was presided over by the Executive Director of CISSS and former ambassador, Qazi M. Khalilullah. The Centre for International Strategic Studies Sindh, in collaboration with Hamdard University, organized this conference. Registrar of Hamdard University Professor Kaleem Ahmad Ghiyas, , delivered the opening remarks and extended a warm welcome to the participants. The conference featured distinguished speakers, including Dr. Naeem Salik, Executive Director of the Strategic Vision Institute in Islamabad.