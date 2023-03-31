Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 31.54 points on Thursday, showing a negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 39,848.35 points against 39.879.89 points the previous day. A total of 88,701,289 shares were traded during the day as compared to 108,795,600 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 3.988 billion against Rs. 3.212 billion on the last trading day. As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 147 of them recorded gains and 157 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Telecard Limited with 6,211,500 shares at Rs.7.63 per share; Pak Elektron with 6,152,500 shares at Rs.10.58 per share and Engro Crop XD with 5,429,492 shares at Rs.279.99 per share.