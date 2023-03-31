Share:

KARACHI-Unarmed Class IX student was critically injured by police firing near the Rizvia Society underpass, says in media reports. The student, Ayaan, 15, with his friend, Awais, riding on their own respective motorbikes were going, the police signalled them to stop. As police got hold of Awais, Ayaan tried to turn his motorbike, but a policeman fired at him leaving him seriously wounded, police and his family said.

The victim was taken to the Liaquat National Hospital (LNH) for treatment. LNH spokesperson Anjum Rizvi said that the bullet hit the lower portion and stuck in his lungs. The police stated in a statement that the DIG-West set up an inquiry committee, the policeman involved in the shooting incident, identified as Safdar, was detained and the Rizvia Society SHO Waqar Kaiser had been suspended.SSP-Central Maroof Usman, who visited the hospital and met with the family of the wounded student told the media that the incident was being thoroughly probed and facts would be shared with the media.

He said that departmental and legal proceedings would be initiated against the policemen involved in the incident. Describing the story, Awais told the media that they were riding separate motorbikes and when they reached near the underpass and slowed down the bike, a policeman tried to stop him and as a result, his bike slipped.

He said Ayaan was behind him and he tried to turn his bike to escape, but “the policemen resorted to firing from behind”.