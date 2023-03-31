Share:

MULTAN - Police busted a three-member robbers gang includ­ing the ringleader and recovered weapons from their possession on Thursday. According to the Kabir Walla police spokesperson, the gang consisting of Rizwan Arain, Alam Sher and Khairat was wanted in many cases of robberies in the limits of Bara Meel, Kabir Walla and Sarey Sidhu police stations. On Thursday, the robbers chased a local journalist from Kabir Walla toward Mari Sahu, who called the police helpline 15 from a petrol pump located in Basti Sahu