LARKANA-Additional Session Court awarded death sentence to three accused after finding them guilty of killing a police constable Nadeem Lashari over a land dispute.

According to media detail, the Additional Session Judge of Model Criminal Trial Court Larkana Irfan Ali Ujjan announced capital punishment to accused in murder Talib Sargani, Abid Sargani and Qurban Sargani and whisked away the convicts to Larkana central prison. The victim’s father said in the FIR that the convicts killed his son at Wadha Mori in the jurisdiction of Sehar police station on Feb 2, 2020.

In another case, The Additional Sessions Judge Qambar Suhail Ahmed Jatoi sentenced a former Station House Officer (SHO) of A-Section police station in Shahdadkot and four police constables to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs50,000 each after the prosecution proved them guilty of keeping a citizen in illegal confinement and robbing him of cash.

The convicts, former SHO Anwer Ali Shah, head constable Ayaz Ali Bhand, constables Khalid Hussain Korai, Manzoor Ali Jalbani and Rashid Soomro were send to jail while their co-accused constables Saeed Ahmed, Riaz Hussain, Qadir Bakhsh Soomro and Abdul Jabbar were acquitted of charges.