Share:

QUETTA - University of Balochsitan (UoB) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehm­an on Thursday filed a constitution petition in the Balochistan High Court (BHC) challenging his early re­moval by the Governor/Chancellor. Muhammad Akram Shah, Advocate for the petitioner, filed the constitu­tional petition.

In his petition, the learned coun­sel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner was appointed as Vice Chancellor, UoB by the Chancellor/Government Balochistan for the term of four years.

The respondent has issued the impugned notification whereby the acting charge of VC UoB has been assigned to Professor Dr Syed Ain- ud-Din, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UoB, on the ground that the tenure of the petitioner has expired, whereas the tenure of the petitioner has to expire on 24.02.2024 and according to the provisions.

The learned counsel for the peti­tioner further contended that the impugned notification has been is­sued by the respondent in violation of Section 15 (8) and Section 54 (2) of the Act, 2022 by wrongly men­tioning that the tenure of the peti­tioner has expired.

He further contended that as­signing of acting charge of VC UoB to Pro-VC is also in violation of the Act of 2022 particularly Section 15 (8), Sections 53 (2), (a), (b) and (c) and Section 54 (2) of the Act of 2022 which has given rise to com­plications in smooth functioning of the institution and same is also un-ceremonial for the petitioner.

“In view of the contention so raised, the petition is admitted for regular hear­ing,” the bench comprising Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana ruled. The bench of the BHC also issued notice to the respon­dent and learned Attorney General.

It may be recalled that Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar removed vice-chancellors of four public universities includ­ing Dr Farooq Ahmed Bazai of the Balochistan University of Informa­tion Technology Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Dr Shafique-ur-Rehman, the Vice Chancellor University of Balo­chistan, Mr Maqsood, the VC of Lor­alai University and Dr Dost Muham­mad Baloch, the VC Lasbella Science and Marines University.