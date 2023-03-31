Share:

KARACHI-A woman and her infant son were killed in a road accident when a truck hit their motorcycle on National Highway, police and rescue services said. According to police, a truck driver losing control over brake coming from behind hit their motorcycle at the Shah Latif Cut. They sudden hit intensity was so severe that thirty-year Uzma Saddam and her six-month-old son, Azan, died on the spot. Her husband got injuries but survived in the accident. Police after reaching the spot took cordon off the accident spot and took the driver into custody for further legal action against him. The dead bodies were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.