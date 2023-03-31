Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari said yesterday that the world needs to unite to overcome the global challenges.

He was speaking at an inter­faith Iftar dinner hosted in hon­our of the diplomatic corps here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The FM said the international community needed to work to­gether to overcome challenges caused by the climate catastro­phe, Covid-19 pandemic, tough economic conditions and height­ened geopolitical tensions.

Islamabad-based ambassadors, high commissioners and heads of missions representing countries from both predominantly Muslims and non-Muslims, joined the Iftar.

Minister of State for Foreign Af­fairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Nation­al Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, ministers and par­liamentarians attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, For­eign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhu­tto extended greetings to the guests on the blessed month of Ramazan.

Pakistan, he said, was facing the consequences of the devastation of climate change followed by the economic challenges in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. He said the government had the mon­umental task of reconstruction and rehabilitation of people af­fected by the floods.

The government was making consistent efforts to extend as­sistance to the least fortunate at the bottom of the social pyr­amid, he remarked. He thanked the international community for extending support to Pakistan during the recent floods. Bilawal stressed efforts to adopt a collec­tive strategy to provide econom­ic support to the poor, especial­ly the women. He mentioned that the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme was the most effective mean to provide financial assis­tance to the downtrodden in the country.

Dean of Diplomatic Corps to Pa­kistan Atadjan Movlamov empha­sised the significance of inter­faith communication for global peace and harmony. The mem­bers of the diplomatic corps ap­preciated the gesture of the for­eign ministry in holding the Iftar with the concept of interfaith harmony.