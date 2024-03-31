Sunday, March 31, 2024
18 elected as Senators unopposed ahead of polling 

18 elected as Senators unopposed ahead of polling 
Our Staff Reporter
March 31, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Eighteen candidates have been elected unopposed as senators out of a total of 147 aspirants who de­posited their nomination papers for the 48 vacant Senate seats. The final list of candidates from Re­turning Officers shows that out of 18 elected un­opposed, seven are from Punjab’s general seats. Similarly, in Balochistan, senators for seven gen­eral seats, two women seats, and two Ulema/tech­nocrat seats have won without any opposition.

A spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that preparations have been completed for conducting elections on April 2 to fill 30 vacant seats. 

Ballot papers have been printed, and transporta­tion of election materials to returning officers has also been finalized. The elections would be held on 29 General, eight women, nine technocrat/ Ulema and two non-Muslim seats. The elections are un­derway for 30 seats, which include one general and one technocrat seat from the federal capital, two women seats, two technocrat/Ulema seats, and one non-Muslim seat from Punjab. Similar­ly, Sindh will see elections for seven general, two women, two technocrat/Ulema, and one non-Mus­lim seat. Additionally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold elections for seven general, two women, and two technocrat seat on April 2. In total, 59 candi­dates are vying for these seats.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1711764844.jpg

