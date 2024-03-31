200 saplings planted in Ameeruddin Medical College/General Hospital

LAHORE - Under the supervision of Princi­pal College of Nursing, Ameerud­din Medical College/Lahore Gen­eral Hospital, Shazia Kausar, the students planted 200 saplings in the institute by following the CM Maryam Nawaz’s Campaign “Plant for Pakistan”. The nursing instructors were also present on the occasion.

Principal Shazia Kausar said that in order to control environ­mental pollution and create a healthy environment, everyone should play their role and take part in plantations. She said that the civilized nations in the world fulfill their responsibilities well to make their country green and to eliminate pollution. This work is not only done by governments but social organizations and NGOs should play their role to transfer the new generation to a greener Pakistan and in order to secure the future of the coun­try. She told the students that it is not enough to just plant sap­lings, but they should also take care of them during their study period of 4 years of education so that when the students gradu­ate, these plants will have grown, which will be considered a gift from them to the college.

On this occasion, the Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent said that the heat intensity will decrease and the climate will be get clean and clear by planting more trees.