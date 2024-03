ISLAMABAD - The twenty-second death anniversary of re­nowned poet, writer and editor Sehba Lakhnavi was observed on Saturday. Sehba Lakhnavi, whose real name was Syed Sharaft Ali, was born on Decem­ber 25, 1919, in Bhopal state. After the establishment of Pakistan, he settled in Karachi and started “Afkar” magazine in 1951 that was published continu­ously for 57 years without any interruption.