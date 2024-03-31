50 miscreants arrested for attacking KFC in AJK, say Police

MIRPUR - Local police have rounded up at least 50 alleged miscreants on the spot during a violent attack on Mir­pur KFC Fast Food Outlet late Friday night, police said.

Mirpur AJK Senior Superintendent of Police Kamran Ali, in a statement released to the media here on Satur­day, said that police are after other absconding accused miscreants in­volved in storming the Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet at sector F/1 in the city for its alleged involvement with Israel during a pro-Palestinian protest demonstration, calling for boycott of the KFC products.

“Raids are being conducted to unearth and round up the accused with the help of CCTV cameras,” the statement said, adding that all the ac­cused would be brought to justice as the case has been registered with the concerned police station.

Besides, those involved in fanning provocation in connection with the incident are also being identified for onward punitive action under the law, it said. The statement further stated, “We equally share grief with the Palestinian Muslims suffering Is­raeli brutalities”.

“No person or group could be al­lowed to create tension and unrest and create law and order under the bogey of the religious extremity,” the SSP said in the statement, warn­ing to deal with the violators of the law with iron hands. Unveiling the details of the mishap, SSP Kamran Ali expressed that about 350 people brought out a protest rally from local mosque at Allama Iqbal Road against the Israeli aggression against Pales­tinian Muslims at about 9.00 Friday night, calling for a for a boycott of the fast food products of the KFC outlet located at F/1 in the city.

The mob in procession of cars, bikes, and bye-foots reached the KFC and other adjoining business hubs of the commercial activities and started trying to damage the private properties. He said that during this act of miscreants, at least eight po­lice officers, including a DSP, an As­sistant Sub Inspector of Police, ADC (G) Mirpur Muhammad Yasir, and Tehsildar Imran Yousaf Chaudhry, sustained serious injuries during the attack by the attackers. The above officials of the administra­tion, including the police,, through the best of their professional skills, stopped the miscreants from resort­ing to damage to the private proper­ties, including the business centers. But a few of the miscreants, under the bogey of the religious extremity, damaged the property of the gen­eral public by targeting the above foreign chain outlets. Further inves­tigations are in progress.