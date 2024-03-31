Action taken against teachers with zero matric exam results

PESHAWAR - The Education Depart­ment, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa has taken ac­tion against teachers in government schools with zero results in ma­triculation exams.

District Education Offi­cers in 2 tribal areas and 12 districts, including Pe­shawar, have been au­thorised to enforce dis­cipline rules. A total of 39 government schools in 12 districts, including Abbottabad, Buner, Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber, Mohmand, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Shangla, and Pe­shawar, have been iden­tified for having teachers with zero results.

If teachers fail to pro­vide a satisfactory expla­nation to the show cause notice issued by the Edu­cation Department with­in 7 days, they will face disciplinary action under Disciplinary Rules 2011.

The teachers with zero results include CT, AT, Primary School Headteacher, PTC, Head Master, and DM, all of whom are in grade 15 and below.